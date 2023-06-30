THE MOVEMENT SPREADS: Chicago Rabbonim Sign Letter About Kashrus Initiative About Home Businesses





Nearly all Rabbonim in Chicago have issued a message to its Community, to only engage in and purchase food from, home businesses with reputable kosher supervision.

This proclamation follows the lead of an earlier Kol Koreh signed by the leading Poskim in North America outlying similar guidelines. What is unique about the Chicago Kol Koreh is the willingness to work with any home business owner to financially help with guidelines that a Rav Hamachshir might require to meet his standards.

One common example is to help build a separate area or entrance where proper supervision can be conducted.

The Chicago Rabbonim have also committed to not allow any products that are being sold without proper hashgacha into their Shuls. It their hope that other Communities will follow this initiative, and in doing so, will increase the level of kashrus standards worldwide.

