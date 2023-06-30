HaRav Yitzchok Lichtenstein, Rosh Yeshiva of Torah Vodaas, Visits Camp Simcha





HaRav Yitzchok Lichtenstein, Rosh Yeshiva of Torah Vodaas, paid a special visit to Camp Simcha, Chai Lifeline’s medically supervised summer program for children with cancer and other serious illnesses in Glen Spey, NY, on Thursday, June 29. The visit was a highlight for the campers and staff as they begin another summer of Simcha.

During his visit, Rav Lichtenstein toured the vibrant and lively campus, witnessing firsthand the joy and strength that fills each bunk, each activity, and every corner of Camp Simcha. Rav Lichtenstein spent time meeting with the campers and staff, offering words of chizuk and bracha.

“We are honored to host Rav Lichtenstein,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline. “His presence and inspiring words uplifted our campers and gave them strength that they will take with them as they take on their personal challenges.”