NEVER ENOUGH: Justice Department Preparing To Charge Trump With Dozens Of More Crimes





The Justice Department is reportedly gearing up to seek indictments against multiple individuals connected to former President Donald Trump, and there are indications that additional charges may be brought against Trump himself in the coming weeks, according to a report from The Independent. The report, citing sources familiar with the matter, said that the DOJ has made preparations to file a “superseding indictment” – a second set of charges that could include more serious crimes – against Trump in the Southern District of Florida.

However, prosecutors are also considering the possibility of bringing further charges against Trump in a different jurisdiction, depending on the progress of the ongoing case against him. The decision on whether to seek additional charges and where to file them will reportedly be influenced, in part, by the prosecutors’ assessment of the level of impartiality demonstrated by the Trump-appointed district judge overseeing the Southern District of Florida case, Aileen Cannon.

According to information obtained by The Independent, the team of federal prosecutors led by Special Counsel Jack Smith is ready to add “an additional 30 to 45 charges” on top of the 37-count indictment already brought against Trump on June 8. These charges could be included in either a superseding indictment in the same Florida court or in a different federal judicial district. The evidence supporting these charges, which has not been publicly disclosed by the DOJ, includes undisclosed recordings that allegedly contain incriminating statements made by Trump.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Smith’s team is prepared to bring charges against several attorneys who worked for Trump, particularly those who supported his efforts to subvert the 2020 election results and remain in the White House. One prominent figure among them is Trump’s former personal attorney and former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani, who has had his law license suspended in both New York and Washington, reportedly participated in a voluntary interview with prosecutors under the supervision of Special Counsel Smith. It is understood that Giuliani’s cooperation is part of a “queen for a day” deal, granting him immunity from prosecution for any information he discloses during the interview.

Despite the immunity agreement, a source familiar with the matter has indicated that Smith’s office will likely bring charges against Giuliani for his activities on behalf of Trump during the period between the November 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. The focus of Giuliani’s discussion with prosecutors revolved around Trump’s actions during that time, as he sought ways to secure a second term against the will of voters in critical swing states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)