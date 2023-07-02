SUICIDE BANNED: Kim Jong Un Orders North Koreans To Stop Killing Themselves





This isn’t satire. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has issued a secret order to local authorities, aiming to ban suicides in response to a significant rise in numbers. The reclusive regime rarely discloses information about the country’s internal issues, making it challenging to ascertain the exact figures. However, according to the South Korean National Intelligence Service, suicides in North Korea have surged by approximately 40% compared to the previous year.

Kim Jong Un characterized suicide as an “act of treason against socialism” in the directive and emphasized that local government officials would be held jointly responsible for failing to prevent such incidents within their jurisdictions, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

During emergency meetings where the issue was discussed, data regarding the number of suicides was presented, and instances of entire families taking their own lives were highlighted, according to an official interviewed by Radio Free Asia. The disclosure of suicide notes that criticized the country and its social system left attendees shocked.

Another official told Radio Free Asia that suicide was affecting the community more than starvation. Despite the implementation of a suicide-prevention policy endorsed by the General Secretary, officials have struggled to find effective solutions. The prevailing causes of suicides were attributed to extreme poverty and starvation, making it difficult to develop immediate countermeasures.

Based on 2019 data from the World Health Organization, North Korea had an average of 8.2 suicides per 100,000 people, placing the country 45th in the global ranking of suicide rates.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)