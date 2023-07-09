LONG VAX: Patients Experiencing Worrying Symptoms Long After Getting Covid Vaccines

A new phenomenon known as “long vax” is emerging, involving a small number of individuals who experience perplexing symptoms for months after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Although cases are extremely rare, medical experts are closely examining the data to unravel the potential causes behind these lingering symptoms.
Symptoms of long vax can resemble those associated with “long COVID,” such as persistent headaches, severe fatigue, abnormal heart rate, and blood pressure fluctuations. Patients have also reported tingling sensations, electric shock-like feelings, burning pain, and blood circulation issues that manifest weeks, days, or even hours after receiving the COVID-19 shot.
In some cases, individuals exhibit symptoms resembling postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), including weakness, fluctuations in heart rate and blood pressure, fatigue, and cognitive fog. However, many healthcare professionals hesitate to openly discuss the possibility of a long vax syndrome, fearing that it might be exploited by anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists aiming to discredit a vaccine that has saved countless lives.
Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at Yale University told the New York Post that he is convinced something significant is happening with these side effects. Krumholz and his colleague, immunologist Akiko Iwasaki, have initiated a post-vaccination study called LISTEN (Listen to Immune, Symptom, and Treatment Experiences Now) to explore long COVID, post-vaccine adverse events, and related immune responses.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledge that vaccines can cause side effects, they emphasize that these are typically minor and transient, such as a sore arm or low-grade fever. Rare instances of side effects have been reported for other vaccines, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome associated with the influenza shot and tiredness or muscle pain following the recombinant shingles vaccine.
Although the overwhelming majority of people experience safe and effective vaccinations with only temporary and minor side effects, intriguing reports of long vax symptoms have emerged from medical professionals and researchers worldwide. Of particular interest are cases where POTS overlaps with COVID-19 infection or, less commonly, occurs after vaccination.
The National Institutes of Health noted a slight increase in POTS cases following vaccination in a December 2022 report, as scientists explore potential links between COVID-19 vaccines and uncommon side effects.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
The chief of all liars … Fauci !!!
There is plentiful documentation from professional and credentialed research, though considered ‘alternative’ or ‘disinformation’ by much of the MSM, that since March of 2020, all covid cases are of a different type and are being caused by the covid shot itself.
Much of this was initially brought to light by British embalmer Richard Hirschman, as well as by hundreds of nurses from around the US and elsewhere posting their own experiences with patients on social media back in ’20 and more recently.
Earlier cases from December of 2019 are most responsibly treated when considered as radiation poisoning, contributable to 5g – which was rolled out three times in China corresponding to the first three epidemics, and the next was in Northern Italy – past Russia’s eleven time zones – where 5g was rolled out next. Glyphosate use in foods (the generic term for Bayer/Monsanto’s ‘Roundup’ pesticide) is also considered a very probable causal agent as it weakens the gut and the immune system.
Can you explain what you wrote in layman’s terms?
And somehow YWN promoted this poison
I agree with everything in this article, except with “are extremely rare”.
I can attest suffering for over a year from nearly all that’s described in the 2nd paragraph among with many (otherwise low-risk demographic) in our support group who were foolish enough to take these jabs.
The worst part was the physicians (that couragous enough to acknowledge vax injury) were mostly clueless on how to treat.
BH I’m alive and seem way past that malaise. The thing I believe that helped me the most out of various detox therapies was (16hr+) Intermittent Fasting.
Propoganda
Vaccine is not effective at all so why suffer the “very” “rare” side effects! How stupid can people be!
The cause of these symptoms is due to their worry. Yes, it’s 100% psychological. The covid vaccines are safe, effective, and have saved millions of lives.
It’s still a mystery why fau-Xi and his minions stopped their “annual booster shots for everyone” campaign. Seemed like a solid idea. Definitely in everyone’s best interest.
I’m still waiting for the retraction video from all the communal leaders who told us we all need to get this clot shot because ruba d’ruba of the doctors said we needed it. The fact that you were duped by medical professionals is understable. Why there’s been no retraction with a major apology is not.