LONG VAX: Patients Experiencing Worrying Symptoms Long After Getting Covid Vaccines





A new phenomenon known as “long vax” is emerging, involving a small number of individuals who experience perplexing symptoms for months after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Although cases are extremely rare, medical experts are closely examining the data to unravel the potential causes behind these lingering symptoms.

Symptoms of long vax can resemble those associated with “long COVID,” such as persistent headaches, severe fatigue, abnormal heart rate, and blood pressure fluctuations. Patients have also reported tingling sensations, electric shock-like feelings, burning pain, and blood circulation issues that manifest weeks, days, or even hours after receiving the COVID-19 shot.

In some cases, individuals exhibit symptoms resembling postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), including weakness, fluctuations in heart rate and blood pressure, fatigue, and cognitive fog. However, many healthcare professionals hesitate to openly discuss the possibility of a long vax syndrome, fearing that it might be exploited by anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists aiming to discredit a vaccine that has saved countless lives.

Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at Yale University told the New York Post that he is convinced something significant is happening with these side effects. Krumholz and his colleague, immunologist Akiko Iwasaki, have initiated a post-vaccination study called LISTEN (Listen to Immune, Symptom, and Treatment Experiences Now) to explore long COVID, post-vaccine adverse events, and related immune responses.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledge that vaccines can cause side effects, they emphasize that these are typically minor and transient, such as a sore arm or low-grade fever. Rare instances of side effects have been reported for other vaccines, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome associated with the influenza shot and tiredness or muscle pain following the recombinant shingles vaccine.

Although the overwhelming majority of people experience safe and effective vaccinations with only temporary and minor side effects, intriguing reports of long vax symptoms have emerged from medical professionals and researchers worldwide. Of particular interest are cases where POTS overlaps with COVID-19 infection or, less commonly, occurs after vaccination.

The National Institutes of Health noted a slight increase in POTS cases following vaccination in a December 2022 report, as scientists explore potential links between COVID-19 vaccines and uncommon side effects.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)