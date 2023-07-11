CHAOS AT BEN-GURION AIRPORT: Protesters Block Traffic On Access Road





A protest began at Ben-Gurion Airport at about 3:30 pm. on Tuesday, with police limiting protesters to a designated area outside the airport.

However, hundreds of protesters showed up and as the area became crowded, protesters began breaking through the designated areas, blocking the road leading from Terminal 3 to Terminal 1, the road to Terminal 3, and a parking area.

Five protesters were arrested by the police for disturbing public order.

Many protesters left the airport toward the evening and headed to a protest outside the US embassy in Tel Aviv.

Police Chief Kobi Shabtai told Kan News that reports of overcrowding at Ben-Gurion are false and that there is plenty of room for protesters to move around if needed. Shabtai also reported that 71 protesters throughout the country have been arrested, of whom 45 were already released.

According to a full police report, despite the protests, all flights took off and landed as scheduled on Tuesday. “By 7 p.m., 71,707 passengers passed through the airport, and by midnight, 84,000 passengers are expected to pass through, arriving or departing on 510 international flights.”

“The Airport Authority and Ben-Gurion Airport prepared in accordance with the events with increased work teams during the hours the protests took place. Throughout the day, Ben-Gurion Airport managed to maintain high operational precision, especially in relation to the busy summer season and the existing congestion in European airspace.”

"זה ייגמר באסון": מפגינים מתריעים על דוחק קיצוני בשטח ההפגנה בנתב"ג | במשטרה עונים: "המתחם רחב ידיים, אל תידחקו באזור הגדרות"https://t.co/sEmdcosQzG צילום: חיים גולדברג, פלאש 90 pic.twitter.com/QuTwn8bd4H — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) July 11, 2023

