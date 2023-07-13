WATCH THIS: Jim Jordan SHREDS FBI Director Over Suppression Of Free Speech





In a fiery exchange on Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chair Representative Jim Jordan did not mince words as he took on FBI Director Chris Wray. Jordan’s pointed questioning revolved around the recent court ruling on alleged suppression of free speech, with the court comparing the United States government’s actions to an Orwellian Ministry of Truth. Jordan also criticized the FBI for not acknowledging the veracity of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which he deemed as true and not disinformation.

During his opening remarks, Jordan bluntly stated, “When the court says the FBI misled, that’s a nice way of saying they lied. They lied, and as a result, important information was kept from ‘we the people’ days before the most important election we have.” He emphasized the significance of ensuring transparency and truthfulness, especially in the context of the presidential election.

Furthermore, Jordan raised concerns about censorship of American speech, labelling of parents as terrorists, and branding of Catholics as radicals. He alluded to the spying on a presidential campaign and the raiding of a former president’s home, highlighting the need for accountability and reform within the FBI.

Prior to the hearing, Jordan appeared on Fox News, where he outlined his approach. During the interview, host Bill Hemmer pointed out that Wray was appointed by former President Donald Trump. In response, Jordan stated, “Well, this all happened under his watch. He’s the guy who created the foreign influence task force, which was cited in federal courts for censoring American speech.” Jordan further criticized Wray for overseeing the raid on President Trump’s home prior to a midterm election and the FBI’s consideration of placing sources within Catholic parishes to gather information on parishioners.

Jordan’s longstanding skepticism towards the FBI and his close association with Trump were evident during the hearing. He proposed that Congress cease funding investigations into political figures by the Department of Justice, asserting that “politically sensitive” cases should be handled by “non-partisan career staff.” This move was seen as a direct challenge to the ongoing Justice Department and FBI investigations into Trump’s Russia dealings and Hunter Biden’s plea deal. Jordan, along with other conservatives, viewed these cases as evidence of a perceived “two-tier justice system.”

In his opening statement, Director Wray defended the FBI, emphasizing the extensive work carried out by its agents to safeguard the American people. He sought to highlight that the FBI’s responsibilities extend far beyond the high-profile investigations that tend to dominate the headlines.

