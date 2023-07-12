FEAR CITY: 70% Of New Yorkers Are Worried About Their Safety





A new poll conducted by Siena College has found that crime is a top concern for a majority of New Yorkers, with 61% of Empire State residents expressing fear of becoming a victim. Released on Wednesday, the poll highlights the growing unease among New York City residents, where 70% are worried about their safety.

The survey revealed that 87% of New Yorkers consider crime to be either a very or somewhat serious problem, with only 11% dismissing it as not very or not at all serious.

Siena College Poll Director Don Levy noted, “Crime isn’t just something that happens to others far away according to New Yorkers.” He further emphasized that a significant portion of the population, 61%, are worried about falling victim to crime themselves.

The poll also revealed that nearly 10% of New Yorkers say they’ve experienced either physical assault or burglary within the past year. In response to these concerns, individuals have taken proactive measures to protect themselves, such as purchasing security cameras, firearms, pepper spray, and enrolling in self-defense classes.

According to the survey, 40% of citizens have spent over $100 on goods or services aimed at enhancing their personal safety within the last 12 months. In terms of home security, 34% of respondents reported purchasing non-professionally monitored home security cameras, while 24% invested in professionally monitored home security systems. The remaining 65% did not utilize any such services. The trend of taking precautions against crime was observed across different regions and ethnicities, with Latinos, whites, and African Americans all indicating varying levels of participation.

Despite the concerns expressed by New Yorkers, recent statistics from the NYPD reveal a 4% decrease in overall crime citywide in June compared to the same period last year. While major crimes, including shootings and physical violations, have declined, there has been a notable increase of 23% in car thefts, with 1,391 incidents recorded in June 2023 compared to 1,133 in June 2022.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)