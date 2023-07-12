WATCH: Leftist MSNBC Anchor Warns Biden Staff To Do Better Job





Mika Brzezinski, an leftist MSNBC news anchor, has called on President Joe Biden’s staff to enhance their efforts in taking care of the president, highlighting a series of recent onstage incidents. During a rant on Wednesday, Brzezinski voiced her belief that the staff’s performance in assisting Biden has been inadequate. While acknowledging Biden’s elderly age, currently 80 years old, she stressed the need for his staff to ensure he avoids accidents like falling onto a sandbag, as such occurrences would be relentlessly replayed.

“Yeah, I think his staff needs to own his age. I’m just gonna be honest, I don’t think they do a good job helping out the president and I’m not talking about it like, I’m just saying if you are managing a president’s schedule, and you are managing a president getting on stage and getting off stage and getting on planes and getting off planes, and yes, he’s 80! You need to be there for him! And you need to make a pathway and you sure as hell better make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag! And I blame the staff for that. I mean these are the things that are gonna hurt him, these are things that are gonna be played on a loop, ok? Let him do his job, let him do his speeches, let him work on policy, let him do his connections in Congress unlike any president that we’ve seen I don’t know, since Clinton.

But my God, make sure, you know, you’re Secret Service, you’re his staff, that you’re there and you’re telling him what’s next and it’s not becau-, don’t take this as ‘oh, he can’t even get from one place to another.’ When you’re busy and you’re on stage, and we’ve been on stage, I’ve done speeches and I’m so nervous, I’m doing the speech, I’m trying to get it right, and when it’s done, I don’t know which way to go and I’m looking for direction. So do a better job, because you can’t have these video images of the president tripping, or the president like going the wrong way. It’s not going to work in this presidency because his age is going to be a factor. His age is going to be a factor and it’s your job to ensure he gets from one place to another. He can handle the presidency, you have to handle his schedule and where he goes.”

Her comments regarding Biden’s falls follow multiple instances throughout his presidency where he stumbled or fell, with the most recent incident taking place in June during the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado. In 2022, the president also fell while on a bike ride in Delaware.

“He is capable of fulfilling the duties of the presidency,” asserted Brzezinski. “You have access to his schedule and know his whereabouts. This situation frustrates me.”

The recurrence of Biden’s falls has sparked concerns regarding his fitness for the presidential position.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)