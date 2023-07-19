SHOCKING REPORT: Trump Took Ancient Israeli Artifacts To Mar-A-Lago, Refuses To Return Them





A collection of antiquities belonging to Israel has been discovered at the Mar-a-Lago estate of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Senior Israeli officials have made unsuccessful attempts to have these valuable artifacts returned to their home country.

Among the treasured antiquities are ancient ceramic candles, considered part of Israel’s national heritage. These artifacts were originally sent to the United States in 2019 with the approval of Israel Hasson, the then-Director of the Israeli Antiquities Authority. However, it was agreed upon that the candles would be returned to Israel within a few weeks. Nearly four years have passed, and the items have yet to be returned.

The archaeological items were initially shipped from Israel to the United States for a Chanukah event attended by President Trump, who was in office at the time, as well as prominent Jewish-American donor Saul Fox, known for his generous contributions to the Antiquities Authority. Over the years, Fox has actively supported the establishment of a national center for antique coins and the creation of an archaeological garden at the Knesset.

According to reports, Fox received an invitation to a Chanukah event at the White House in 2019. The ancient candles were intended to be briefly displayed in Washington before being returned to Israel. However, due to bureaucratic complications raised by the American authorities, the candles were never exhibited in the White House. Instead of returning them to Israel, they became “stuck” in the United States.

Several months ago, Israeli authorities discovered that the antiquities had found their way to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where they currently remain.

Eli Eskozido, the current Director of the Antiquities Authority, has reached out to the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, seeking their assistance in retrieving the items. However, their efforts have been unsuccessful thus far.

Mar-a-Lago has been in the headlines following an FBI raid that uncovered numerous boxes of classified documents taken from the White House. Images from the raid revealed crates filled with documents stored in various areas of the estate, including bathrooms and storage spaces. In light of these developments, officials worry that the sought-after Israeli items may also be discovered in some unexpected, unsafe location at Mar-a-Lago.

