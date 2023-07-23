HAIL TO THE KING: Trump Beats Biden, Demolishes GOP Field In New Poll





In a recent poll conducted by Harvard-Harris, former President Donald Trump emerges as the dominant force in the 2024 Republican primary field, securing 52% of voter support. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis follows behind with a distant 12%, and biopharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy takes the third spot with 10% backing.

If the presidential election were held today, the same poll suggests Trump would defeat President Joe Biden by a margin of 45% to 40%. Notably, 16% of voters remain undecided. In a head-to-head matchup against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s lead widens further, with 47% supporting him compared to Harris’s 38%.

However, despite Trump’s strong showing, the survey indicates a considerable level of discontentment with both major party candidates, as 70% of voters expressed a desire for an alternative choice.

Should Trump choose not to run, Governor Ron DeSantis stands as the overall GOP favorite among potential candidates.

The poll also delved into the public’s perception of President Biden’s age and potential for a second term. A notable 68% of Americans believe Biden, aged 80, is showing signs of being too old to hold office. Additionally, 64% of respondents do not think he should seek re-election. In contrast, Trump, at 77 years old, remains competitive and a popular choice among supporters.

Regarding key election issues, inflation and the economy took center stage, with over 75% of respondents claiming to have been impacted by inflation. Six out of ten voters cited the economy or inflation as their primary concerns.

Interestingly, the survey revealed a shared sentiment among Democrats and Republicans, with large majorities favoring political candidates who prioritize “bread-and-butter” issues over divisive cultural ones.

The poll also found that the overall mood of the country remains pessimistic, with less than three in ten voters believing the nation is on the right track.

A specific issue that captured attention was the discovery of cocaine at the White House. A significant majority (63%) of respondents expressed the need for further investigation into the matter and were unsatisfied with the Secret Service’s claim that identifying the perpetrator was impossible.

IRS whistleblowers also garnered some attention, with more than six out of ten Americans who were following the story finding them credible. Furthermore, they agreed with the whistleblowers’ allegations that the Department of Justice had steered its investigation of Hunter Biden to protect the First Family.

In another area, three out of four voters expressed their preference for cash bail over cashless bail, countering the trend of cashless bail being implemented in certain parts of the country, particularly in New York City and other leftist enclaves like Los Angeles.

Lastly, the poll revealed a split opinion on whether the United States should continue to provide funding to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, with Americans evenly divided 50/50 on the matter.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)