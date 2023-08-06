CATSKILLS: Fatal Crash On Route 52 Between Woodbourne & Ellenville





One person was killed in a serious crash on Route 52 near Caston Road, between Woodbourne and Ellenville early Sunday morning. The crash occured at around 4:00am and involved one vehicle which overturned.

Catskills Hatzolah was on the scene in seconds, but were unable to reach the victim until the fire department extricated him from the vehicle.

Hatzolah used their drone unit to search the area for a second vehicle or possible additional victims who may had been ejected from the vehicle. The drone has infrared technology and can spot anything with heat – like human bodies.

Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced DOA. It did not appear that Chevra Kaddisha services were needed in this tragic incident.

The NY State Police were on the scene investigating.

