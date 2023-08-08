SEE IT: Republican Rips “Pathetic” Trump For Trying To Overturn 2020 Election





Geoff Duncan, the former GOP Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, has opened up about his deep-seated emotions upon learning about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. Duncan, who is scheduled to testify before a jury later this month, shared his perspective during an interview with CNN’s The Source on Monday.

In a candid conversation with host Kaitlan Collins, Duncan expressed a mixture of emotions, predominantly embarrassment, upon realizing the extent of Trump’s attempts to contest the election outcome. He likened his role during that time to “having a Dixie cup bailing water out of a boat,” as he tried to salvage the integrity of the Republican Party while navigating Trump’s insistence on overturning the election results in his favor.

Duncan conveyed his astonishment at the level of coordination behind these efforts while highlighting their often glaringly sloppy execution. He indicated that these aspects would likely be central themes in various state and federal indictments related to the matter. Duncan emphasized that those involved would ultimately be held accountable for their hasty and seemingly improvisational actions aimed at undermining democratic processes.

When Collins played the widely circulated audio clip of Donald Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse the election outcome, Duncan responded by referring to Trump’s attempts as “dangerous and pathetic,” echoing the sentiments of many who found such tactics deeply troubling.

Recalling his initial reaction to hearing the audio tape, Duncan admitted that he was overwhelmed with a “sea of emotions,” most prominently, embarrassment. He noted that the consequences of these actions extended beyond the presidential race, affecting subsequent contests, such as the runoff for two U.S. Senate seats that Trump’s involvement allegedly contributed to the Republican Party losing.

Duncan acknowledged the challenges that lay ahead for the Republican Party and the nation as a whole. He stressed the importance of acknowledging the mistakes made and taking corrective action. He also predicted that many individuals who had once been associated with Donald Trump, including Republicans, would eventually regret their ties to his controversial actions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)