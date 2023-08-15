WATCH: Biden Says He “Doesn’t Want To get In The Way” But Will Visit Hawaii “As Soon As We Can”





President Joe Biden says he and first lady Jill Biden will visit Hawaii “as soon as we can” to survey the Maui wildfire damage.

He said he doesn’t want his presence to interrupt recovery and cleanup efforts.

“My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can,” Biden said Tuesday in Milwaukee at a White House event held to highlight his economic agenda.

“I don’t want to get in the way,” the president said, adding that recovery work being carried about by emergency responders and search and rescue teams is “painstaking work” that “takes time.”

Biden said he has assured Gov. Josh Green that Hawaii “will have everything it needs from the federal government.”

He offered his thoughts and prayers to the people of Hawaii and pledged that “every asset they need will be there for them.”

One place Biden has yet to visit, despite saying months ago that he intended to go, is East Palestine, Ohio, where toxic chemicals were released after a train derailment in February.

A visit soon is unlikely, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell suggested Monday.

(AP)