SELF SERVING: AOC Wants Student Debts Canceled Because She Has Student Debts Herself





Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent advocate for the cancellation of student loan debt, held between $15,001 and $50,000 in student loan debt during the year 2022, a Fox News report says. The New York representative, who draws a yearly salary of $174,000 as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, consistently champions initiatives to eliminate student loan debt – apparently in an effort to erase her own debt.

Throughout 2022, Ocasio-Cortez actively advocated for policies that would directly alleviate her own student loan debt situation. One notable instance occurred in May 2022, when she took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to address a Marist poll that displayed President Biden’s low approval rating among young adults. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Now would be a great time to cancel student loan debt, take significant climate action, and pass voting rights.”

The socialist congresswoman has not been shy about asserting her stance on student loan forgiveness. She enthusiastically welcomed President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan aimed at more than 800,000 borrowers, attributing its development to public pressure and organized efforts. Her advocacy didn’t stop after the Supreme Court rejected Biden’s plan, deeming congressional authorization necessary for such a program.

Ocasio-Cortez even expressed dissatisfaction with Biden’s “on-ramp” plan, which provides a 12-month period to assist borrowers in resuming loan repayment. She urged the complete suspension of interest payments, particularly for those with lower debt amounts.

As debates surrounding student loan debt cancellation and repayment plans continue to evolve, Ocasio-Cortez’s dual role as an advocate and a borrower raises serious questions about who exactly she really cares about.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)