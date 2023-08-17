HOLOCAUST HATE: Former Top Trump Adviser Blames Jews For Being Killed By Nazis [INSANE VIDEO]





The Auschwitz Museum has come out swinging against comments made by former top Trump adviser Michael Flynn, in which he placed blame on Jews for their own deportations during the Holocaust. Flynn, a Christian nationalist, made the remarks during a recent speech, sparking outrage and condemnation.

Flynn’s speech included statements suggesting that mothers were complicit in the deportation of their children to Auschwitz and insinuated that Jews could have resisted or refused their deportations. His assertions were met with widespread criticism for their insensitivity and historical inaccuracy.

In response to Flynn’s remarks, a clip of his speech was shared on Twitter and quickly garnered over 8 million views.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial issued a statement on Twitter, countering Flynn’s claims. The statement read, in part, “The assertion that Jews could have easily resisted during deportations to extermination simply due to their numerical strength compared to the guards oversimplifies the dire circumstances they faced.”

Flynn’s history of making controversial comments, including Holocaust denial and antisemitism, has further fueled the backlash against him. In 2016, during Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Flynn suggested that Jews were blaming Russia for the leak of Democratic National Committee emails in order to conceal their own involvement. He later apologized for the tweet.

Flynn’s history of contentious remarks continued as he questioned the actions of Jews during the Holocaust. In a speech given in October 2021 at a New Hampshire event, he invoked the Holocaust while discussing a U.S. Senate race. Comparing the choices faced by Jews during the Holocaust to the current political landscape, he drew criticism for the insensitive comparison.

In December 2016, four Jewish groups joined 53 organizations in urging former President Donald Trump to withdraw Flynn’s nomination as national security adviser due to his remarks.

Trump ignored them.

