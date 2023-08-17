ANTISEMITISM: String of “Swatting” Hoax Calls Target Synagogues Across the U.S.





A disturbing wave of hoax calls targeting synagogues across the United States has raised alarms within the Jewish community and amplified concerns about the rising tide of antisemitism. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has been tracking a series of 26 “swatting” calls aimed at synagogues in 12 states over the past month, a term referring to fraudulent emergency calls that often involve summoning police SWAT teams.

The hoax callers are making false claims, asserting that a man is contemplating self-harm along with violence against others or that a bomb has been planted in a particular building. Notably, the addresses provided on these calls often correspond to synagogues that are livestreaming their services – which are generally Conservative or Reform temples. In some cases, the callers even observe the live-streamed events as law enforcement agencies interrupt the worshipers. These distressing incidents are then shared online, further exacerbating the sense of unease and vulnerability.

The ADL’s records indicate that the number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached its highest level since 1979, when the organization began its tracking efforts. This escalation is mirrored in the recent uptick of swatting calls targeting synagogues, a trend that has heightened anxieties among Jewish communities nationwide.

Police departments have been responding diligently to the false alarms. The NYPD reported having been summoned to three synagogues in Manhattan over the past two weeks alone. Meanwhile, the ADL’s Manhattan office was also targeted by a swatting call earlier this month.

The impact of these swatting incidents on congregants is undeniable. Videos circulating on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) depict police officers entering synagogues in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Fremont, California, ordering worshippers to evacuate. Such incidents have disrupted worship and engendered a sense of unease among congregants.

