REPORT: Rudy Goes To Mar-a-Lago To Beg Trump To Cover Legal Fees [VIDEO]





In a recent revelation, former New York City Mayor and legal counsel to Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, embarked on a trip to Mar-a-Lago in April to seek assistance in settling his escalating legal bills. The details came to light through CNN host Kaitlan Collins on her show “The Source” on Wednesday.

Collins disclosed that insider sources informed her that Giuliani and his lawyer, Robert Costello, personally journeyed to Mar-a-Lago in late April. Their mission was to make a direct appeal to former President Trump to extend financial support towards covering Giuliani’s mounting legal expenses. The face-to-face interaction was believed to hold greater persuasive power, aiming to elucidate why Trump should contribute to Giuliani’s substantial legal costs.

According to Collins’ report, Giuliani and Costello presented their case, arguing that it was in Trump’s best interest to assist with the expenses. However, their plea seemed to fall on deaf ears, as Trump’s disposition toward using his own financial resources was notorious for its stringency. Collins quoted a source who claimed that Trump tentatively agreed to help but refrained from committing to a specific amount or timeline. Another source indicated that Trump only agreed to cover a minor fee related to a data vendor hosting Giuliani’s records, totaling approximately $340,000. It’s worth noting that Giuliani’s legal fees had reached a seven-figure sum.

The trip itself was an undisclosed development until this report, as “The Source” delivered this information exclusively. Collins also noted that some members within Trump’s inner circle expressed surprise at Trump’s reluctance to fund Giuliani’s legal expenses, especially considering the mounting legal pressures Trump himself was facing from federal and state prosecutors.

In a separate CNN report on the same day, Giuliani’s financial situation came into focus, indicating that he appeared to be facing financial difficulties due to his extensive legal entanglements.

Giuliani’s legal woes have intensified recently, with him being slapped with 13 charges connected to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. These charges include violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

John Dean, the former White House Counsel under President Richard Nixon, chimed in on Giuliani’s predicament during an appearance on CNN’s “The Source.” Dean expressed concern that Giuliani might end up bankrupt and could eventually require a court-appointed attorney due to his inability to meet his legal obligations.

Dean asserted that Giuliani’s federal issues were far from resolved and emphasized the substantial evidence against him. He also pointed out that Trump’s ability to pardon Giuliani might be limited in certain circumstances. Dean predicted that Giuliani might face bankruptcy, possibly opting for Chapter 11, and could even require court-appointed legal representation.

Dean concluded by likening Giuliani’s situation to a Shakespearean tragedy, noting the unfortunate trajectory of events that had unfolded. As Giuliani grapples with his legal challenges, the public is left to observe the unfolding drama that has enveloped the former mayor and Trump attorney.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)