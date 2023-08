The FDNY is on the scsne of a fast moving fire on Lee Avenue in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

The fire started at around 12:00PM, and quickly escelated to a four alarm response, as additional stores are reporteldy on fire.

“Grill On Lee” is located at Lee Avenue and Williamsburg Street East.

There is a massive response from Williamsburg Hatzolah.

As of this posting, there are no injuries reported.

