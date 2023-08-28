HORRIFYING FOOTAGE: Broward Sheriff Medical Rescue Chopper Crashes [VIDEOS]





A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, killing two people, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 a.m.

A video posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke. The helicopter then appears to break in half as it begins to spiral, plunging to the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were aboard the helicopter according to the manifest. It is not clear who the occupants were. Officials have yet to detail the status of the third occupant.

(AP)