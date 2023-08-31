SOMETHING’S WRONG: Mitch McConnell Freezes Up Again, Biden Reacts





Speculation is once again flying about the health of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, after he froze up while answering a reporter’s questions – the second such incident in less than two months.

During a press conference in Covington, Kentucky, McConnell halted abruptly when a reporter inquired about his potential bid for re-election. The room fell silent for over 30 seconds as McConnell seemed to freeze in thought.

The incident closely resembled a similar occurrence in July, when McConnell was struck speechless for 19 agonizing seconds during a news conference on Capitol Hill.

On both occasions, McConnell’s responses were delayed and required the assistance of his aides to re-engage with the questioning.

When queried about the first incident, McConnell’s spokesperson provided a brief statement, explaining that the Senate Minority Leader had felt momentarily lightheaded, leading to the pause during the press conference.

A spokesperson said Wednesday that McConnell was “feeling fine” but would consult with a doctor as a precautionary measure before his next public appearance.

President Joe Biden, who is no spring chicken himself, offered his well wishes to McConnell and expressed his intention to reach out to him later in the day.

