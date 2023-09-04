7 Israelis Injured In Serious Car Crash In Turkey Which Left 3 Dead





Three people were killed and 17 people were injured, including seven Israelis, in a traffic accident on Sunday in Antalya, Turkey.

The accident occurred when the driver of a Safari jeep full of tourists collided with a private car, causing the jeep to careen out of control and crash into the traffic barrier, ending up in the opposite lane

Three tourists were killed, a tourist from Russia and two tourists from Kazakhstan, a man and a toddler.

According to Turkish media reports, the drivers of the two cars, who were also injured, were arrested after receiving medical treatment in the hospital.

Dany Kushilevitz, the Israeli Consul in Ankara, went to the hospitals where the Israelis are being treated and is assisting the patients and their families, in coordination with the Department for Israelis Abroad.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)