MASK ADDICTION: Dr. Fauci Warns of Possible Return of Mask Recommendations in Fall and Winter





Dr. Anthony Fauci raised the possibility of renewed mask recommendations this fall and winter in response to a potential spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States. Fauci shared his concerns during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” where he discussed the recent increase in COVID cases and the precautions that may be necessary as colder months approach.

“I can see that if we get a significant uptick in cases, you may see the recommendation for mask usage under specific circumstances in indoor crowded settings,” Fauci said. However, he clarified that he does not anticipate any federal mandates related to masks. “I would be extremely surprised if we would see that,” he added. “There may be local organizations that may require masks, but I think what we’re going to see mostly are recommendations, not mandates. There’s a big difference there.”

Fauci pointed out that the current surge in cases has already led to a notable “17 percent or more increase in hospitalizations.” He anticipated that this trend would continue as the nation transitions into the fall and winter months.

Despite the rising cases, Fauci expressed confidence that hospitals were unlikely to become overwhelmed with patients.

“I think none of us in the public health field are predicting that this is going to be a tsunami of hospitalizations and deaths, as we saw a year or more ago,” Fauci reassured. He also mentioned that booster shots were expected to be available before the end of September.

Following Fauci’s remarks regarding the potential return of mask recommendations, several physicians voiced their opinions on the efficacy of mask-wearing in curbing the virus’s spread. Dr. Brett Osborn, a board-certified neurosurgeon based in West Palm Beach, Florida, argued that masks might not significantly reduce virus transmission.

“Let’s face it, regardless of mask usage, the population en masse will be exposed to SARS-COV-2 and its variants, much like influenza,” Osborn remarked. He said that intermittent fluctuations in cases were becoming the new normal, emphasizing that COVID-19 was likely here to stay.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)