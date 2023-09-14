COJO Of Staten Island Holds 56th Annual Pre-High Holiday Security Meeting





The Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island held its 56th Annual Pre-High Holiday Security Meeting. The briefing featured Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD Chief of Department, Chief John Chell, Chief of Patrol, Inspector Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer, Community Affairs Bureau, David Heskiel, Clergy Liaison (CAB), Edward Jackson, Staten Island Borough Director, Office of the Mayor of the City of New York, Pesach Osina, representing New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Chief Joseph Gulotta, Staten Island Borough Commander, Inspector Stephen Spataro, Commanding Officer, 120th Precinct, Inspector Eric Waldhelm, Commanding Officer, 121st Precinct, Inspector Timothy Wilson, Commanding Officer, 122nd Precinct, Officer Zhana Krot, NYPD Police Commissioners Liaison Unit, Captain Ryan Russell, MTA Police, Commanding Officer, District 9, and Chief Brian Gorman, FDNY, Staten Island Borough Commander.

Important security issues were discussed with a special focus on securing Synagogues as they have peek attendance during this high holiday period. Mendy Mirocznik, COJO, President explained, how COJO and its Security Committee headed by its CEO and Executive Vice-President Scott Maurer and Staten Island Shomrim Coordinator Ari Weiss have, “an ongoing dialogue and are in constant communication with the police and have a great handle on public safety issues effecting Staten Island. However, the annual meetings are crucial as it affords the delegates and synagogue representatives of COJO to have a Birdseye view into this dialogue and an opportunity to participate and have an important say in the conversation.” Mirocznik, empathized that this “partnership is crucial and is essential to our borough’s safety and from the top brass at the police headquarters to our local command down to the individual precincts of Staten Island I am proud to report that the NYPD takes our safety seriously and it is of paramount importance to them. Based, upon our briefing I am confident with the assistance of the NYPD we will have a successful high-holiday season and be able to focus on family and prayer.”

Chief Maddrey on behalf of the NYPD commented that the COJO model is, “a shining example of NYPD and community partnering in a positive way that builds community trust and confidence in the police department. It is a showcase of communication and eagerness in resolving the security concerns facing the borough. I commend COJO and its leadership, Mendy Mirocznik, Scott Maurer and Ari Weiss. I look forward to further collaborative ventures in further strengthening and building on this rock solid 56 going on 57 strong years of accomplishments. A Happy and Heathy New Year and Shana Tova.”

