Wall Street Journal RIPS Trump Over “Unhinged” Post To Execute Top General





The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board issued a sharp critique of former President Donald Trump for his inflammatory comments on the social media platform, Truth Social. The board highlighted Trump’s recent posts, such as promising to investigate NBC and MSNBC for “treason” and insinuating that General Mark Milley should face execution.

The op-ed also drew attention to Trump’s penchant for amplifying controversial posts from other users, such as one suggesting that the 2021 Capitol riot was a planned “Fedsurrection” with Antifa activists disguised as MAGA supporters, orchestrated by “the Deep State.”

The editorial board described these statements as a reflection of “Mr. Trump’s true social and political self.” Given the former president’s apparent lead in the run for the 2024 Republican nomination, the board raised concerns about the potential implications of such rhetoric, asking, “What if someone takes these remarks to heart and targets Gen. Milley?”

“Some Republicans are feeling giddy these days because Mr. Biden is down in the polls, losing head-to-head even against Mr. Trump. But many voters may have forgotten what it was like to hear from, and live with, Mr. Trump day after day. As President, Mr. Biden gets more attention now, and Mr. Trump is ducking the GOP presidential debates,” the editorial says.

“But if Mr. Trump is nominated again, his every word will get attention. That’s the baggage Republicans will carry — and the reason Democrats think even Mr. Biden can win.”

Though the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board has historically leaned conservative, their criticism of Trump has intensified since his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results and the events of Jan. 6. It’s also noteworthy that Rupert Murdoch, owner of both the Journal and Fox News, is purportedly not eager to see Trump return to the presidency.

