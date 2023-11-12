TERROR IN MONTREAL: Shots Fired Into Yeshiva Gedolah Of Montreal For Second Time In Three Days





For the second time in three days, shots were fired into the Yeshiva Gedolah of Montreal.

Sources tell YWN that police received multiple calls at around 5:00am stating that they heard multiple shots fired at the Yeshiva located on Deacon Road in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

When officers arrived, they say they found bullet impact marks on the building and shell casings on the ground nearby.

No one was injured.

Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says witnesses reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the scene at the time of the gunfire.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police have closed off the entrie street as a massive investigation is underway.

As YWN reported on Thursday, shots were fired into the Yeshiva as well as two other Jewish institutions – including at Talmud Torah Elementary School on St. Kevin.

Additionally, these two shooting incidents come on the heels of an attempted firebombing at a shul and Jewish organization in Montreal, sparking growing fears of anti-Jewish radicals roaming the streets of the Canadian city.

Yeshiva Gedola of Montreal sent out the following email to their parent body on Sunday morning:

Dear Parents,

Unfortunately, last night between 4:00-5:00 AM, there were shots to the Etz Chaim entrance at the Yeshiva building. The police have blocked off the entire block and all access to the Yeshiva building as they investigate the scene. For now, it appears that we will not be able to have classes in the building. If there are any alternate arrangement made or changes in the status, we will communicate accordingly. Of course, we will update you on any relevant information.

In order not to instill panic in our children, I would suggest that you tell them something like the following: You remember Rabbi Karmel went around on Thursday and told you that someone shot at the building in middle of the night? He seemed to have done it again and the police are trying to find him, so they closed the building today because they are looking if they can find any clues to see who did it and they can’t have anyone touching anything that may confuse them. Since it was in middle of the night, nobody was there to see him, so they need to check every part of the outside of the building for fingerprints or footprints.

Again, we will update you as soon as we have any relevant information to share. Let us all daven that Hakadosh Boruch Hu protect us and our children, and that we know no more of such matters.

With heartfelt tefillos for yeshuos and ultimately the geulah sheleimah,

Rabbi Menachem M. Karmel

YESHIVA GEDOLA Elementary School

