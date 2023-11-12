WATCH: Christie In Israel: Ceasefire Calls Ignore Reality, Says “Hundreds Of Millions Of Americans” Supporting Israel





Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie is currently in Israel to show support for the Jewish State as it battles to root Hamas out from the Gaza Strip, and says that calls for a ceasefire at this point doesn’t “make any sense.” Notably, he is the first Republican candidate to travel to Israel since hostilities erupted on Simchas Torah.

“We can’t ask Israel to stand down if they believe there is still a legitimate violent threat against them and their people. And I think there is no question that there is. And so they must continue to fight until they have degraded that capability to a point where they can say to their people, come back and live her safely and securely. Until that comes, I don’t think calls for a ceasefire make any sense,” Christie said while touring the ruins of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the worst-hit towns in the October 7th Hamas attack.

“I want the people of Israel to know that there are hundreds of millions of Americans who stand with them, who understand the atrocities that were committed,” Christie said, standing next to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

“In the future, we need to stand absolutely shoulder to shoulder with Israel, no daylight,” he added. “I intend to go back to the US and talk about this regularly so that the American people who are being asked to sacrifice and to help Israel financially and militarily will know that what they are doing is not only a noble effort on their part, but also what friends do for friends. America has no greater friend in the world than Israel.”

