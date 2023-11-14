DEVELOPING: IDF Troops Storm Al Shifa Hospital, Site Of Hamas Headquarters





Based on intelligence information and an operational necessity, IDF forces are carrying out a “precise and targeted operation” against Hamas in a “specified” area in the Shifa Hospital, the IDF said Tuesday night.

“The IDF is conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages. Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza,” it said.

The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields.

In recent weeks, the IDF has publicly warned time and again that Hamas’ continued military use of the Shifa hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law, and enabled ample time to stop this unlawful abuse of the hospital.

Yesterday, the IDF conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not.

The IDF has also facilitated wide-scale evacuations of the hospital and maintained regular dialogue with hospital authorities.

“We call upon all Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender,” the IDF concluded.

