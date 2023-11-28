US Dept. Of Education Opens Probe Into Antisemitism On Harvard Campus





The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) of the U.S. Department of Education is launching an investigation into Harvard University for antisemitism on campus, particularly following the Israel-Hamas war, Fox News is reporting.

The investigation reportedly aims to determine if Harvard failed to address student harassment based on their national origin, specifically Jewish ancestry and/or Israeli identity, in accordance with Title VI requirements.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from a Harvard alum, who chose to remain anonymous, alleging discrimination against students based on national origin due to Harvard’s inadequate response to harassment incidents.

This complaint follows an incident at Harvard Business School in October, where a first-year Israeli student was harassed and physically assaulted by pro-Palestinian protesters. The FBI and Harvard police were informed that the student’s phone was forcibly taken, and he was subjected to both physical and verbal abuse.

Complainants could file a private lawsuit in federal court regardless of OCR’s findings, citing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The revelation of this investigation coincided with the announcement that college presidents from Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania would testify before Congress regarding rampant antisemitism on their campuses. Dr. Claudine Gay of Harvard, Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Sally Kornbluth of MIT are scheduled to appear on December 5 before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)