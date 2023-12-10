BORO PARK: Diligent Work By Shomrim Leads To Arrest For Snatching Shtreimel Off Man’s Head [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Thanks to the incredible and diligent work of Boro Park Shomrim, a suspect was arrested for stealing an expensive Shtreimel off a man’s head this past Shabbos.

Boro Park Shomrim tell YWN that a suspect driving a moped approached a Hasidic man walking on 53 Street near 11th Avenue on Shabbos, and asked him a question. As can be seen in the security camera footage below, the suspect returns from behind, grabs the Shtreimel, and speeds off.

After Shabbos, Shomrim volunteers worked for 18 hours straight, going (literally) house to house, searching camera to camera, until they located the home where the suspect went into.

On Sunday afternoon, at around 4:00PM, the NYPD Hate Crimes task Force met Shomrim volunteers near the home in the vicinity of 14th Avenue and 72 Street, and armed with a warrant, knocked on the door and arrested the suspect.

The Shtreimel was in his possession and was retrieved by Detectives.

