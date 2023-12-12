BDE: Petira of HaRav Gershon Neumann ZT’L, Rosh Yeshiva of Linden





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Gershon Neumann zt”l, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Gedolah Zichron Leyma of Linden. He was 77.

The Levaya is scheduled to take place at 10:30AM Tuesday at the yeshiva, located at 2035 Vauxhall Road in Union, NJ, followed by a Levaya in BMG around 2 PM. Kevurah will take place in Lakewood.

Yeshiva Gedolah Zichron Leyman was established in 1998 under the guidance of HaRav Elya Svei זצ”ל. Founded by the Roshei Hayeshivah, Rav Eliezer Ginsburg and Rav Gershon Neumann, the Yeshiva is geared to Beis Medrash בחורים who are seriously committed to learning תורה and growing in יראת שמים. The Yeshiva flourished with much הצלחה in Linden, New Jersey, until its recent acquisition of a new campus in Union, New Jersey, where it continues to grow and reach new heights.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…