FDNY Battles Two Alarm Fire In Flatbush Home [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





The FDNY was on the scene of a two alarm fire in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, Thursday afternoon.

The fire was in a private home located at 1434 E 2nd Street near Avenue N.

FDNY said the fire started in the basement of a two-story private dwelling, and spread to the upper floors.

Flatbush Hatzolah was on the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)