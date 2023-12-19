BATTEN THE HATCHES? Health Experts Warn Of New Covid Variant Spreading Rapidly In US





Health experts are raising alarms about a new Covid variant, JN.1, which is quickly becoming a significant concern in the United States. The new strain is “highly contagious” and is now the fastest-growing variant in the country, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

JN.1 currently accounts for over one-fifth of all Covid infections in the US, a worrying trend as the nation heads into the winter season.

The CDC data indicates that while the HV.1 sub-variant remains dominant, constituting 30 percent of Covid cases in the US in the two weeks ending on December 9, JN.1 is quickly catching up, representing about 21 percent of cases. The rapid spread and high mutation rate of JN.1 have sparked significant concern among scientists and health professionals.

This new strain is believed to be a direct offshoot of the BA.2.86 variant, also known as “Pirola,” which impacted the US over the summer. Current dominant Covid variants in the US, including JN.1, are all descendants of the Omicron variant, which emerged in late 2021.

With the US entering the winter season, when respiratory virus cases typically rise, there is growing apprehension that JN.1 could lead to a surge in Covid cases. First detected in September 2023, JN.1 is part of the Omicron family and has been identified in at least 12 countries, including the US.

The CDC notes that it is currently unclear whether JN.1 causes symptoms different from other variants. However, symptoms observed so far appear similar to those caused by other strains, including sore throat, congestion, runny nose, cough, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, fever or chills, and a loss of sense of taste or smell.

The severity of symptoms is generally influenced by individual factors such as underlying health conditions and immunity levels.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)