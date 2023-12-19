WATCH: Hospital Director: “I Was Recruited By Hamas, They Brought An IDF Soldier Here”





The IDF and Shin Bet published footage of the interrogation of Achmad Kachlot, the director of the the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Jabaliya neighborhood of northern Gaza.

He admitted during his interrogation that Hamas turned the hospital complex into a Hamas terror base – using it to hide operatives, carry out military activity and move around Hamas terrorists. He added that Hamas brought an abducted IDF soldier to the hospital.

“They hide in hospitals because they believe a hospital is a safe place,” he said. “They won’t be harmed if they’re in a hospital.”

He said that he was recruited into Hamas in 2010 as a brigadier-general, adding that “there are 16 other employees in the hospital who are terrorists belonging to Izz al-Din al-Qassem (the military wing of Hamas) – doctors, nurses, paramedics, clerks, and staff members.”

“Hamas has offices inside the hospitals. There are places for senior officials, they also brought a kidnapped soldier there. There is a designated place for interrogations, internal security, and special security. They all have private phone lines inside the hospital.”

“Hamas uses private ambulances. They have different colors and no license plates. They used their ambulances to bring the kidnapped soldier and transfer bodies. They come and go and don’t assist us in evacuating patients.”

“Once I begged them to take a wounded man to the Indonesian Hospital, to Shifa, for treatment – they refused. Their mission is more important.”

“The leaders of Hamas are cowards. They left us in the field while they hide. They destroyed us.”

