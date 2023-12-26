MUST WATCH: Rabbi YY Jacobson Calls Neturei Karta Iranian Agents, “I Don’t Think They’re Jews K’Halacha”





Rabbi YY Jacobson in a recent address echoed a sentiment and perspective long espoused by YWN, saying that the repulsive members of Neturei Karta cannot be considered Jewish.

“Neturei Karta are just paid agents by Iran. That’s it. Iran pays them off, they pay tuition from Iran. It’s fine, it works for them. Don’t take them so seriously,” Rabbi Jacobson said.

“I don’t think they’re Jews. I doubt they’re really Jewish k’halacha – I doubt they’re Jewish,” he continued. “I can’t say for sure – ich bin nisht der Berditchever – I can’t open a Chumash and tell you they’re not Jewish – but I’ll be surprised [if they are]. Something is off over there.”

“It’s like somebody marching with Hitler,” he continued. “And there’s also Jews that don’t look like Neturei Karta but they speak the same way. There’s something very, very off with them also. Either they’re very sick or they’re still traumatized from the Holocaust – they think maybe we deserve it… There are some Jews who are very, very sick. You have to have compassion for them, but you can’t tolerate their views because they’re lethal, they’re poison, it’s pikuach nefesh.”

YWN has been reporting on these terrorists for many years. usually, YWN receives a heathy dose of “it’s lashon Hara”, while other’s say “don’t give them a platform”. But we feel overwise, and won’t stop.

Since the Simchas Torah massacre, these animals have been attending the most violent and horrifying anti-Jewish and pro-Hamas rallies, where the calls for the death’s of jews have been chanted by thousands of people – including Neturei Karta. There are hundreds of videos available on social media of them chanting “intifada, intifada, long live the intifada”, as well as openly calling for the genocide of millions of Jews living in Israel. They are openly Michalel Shabbos every single Shabbos, as they attend pro-Hamas rallies.

This group has dressed in Chasidic garb and openly supported terrorists (literallty) for many years. In fact, just weeks before the Simchas Torah massacre, the group met with the “Butcher of Tehran,” Ibrahim Raisi, at the United Nations. Before that, a delegation from the Palestinian Neturei Karta group met with former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad multiple times.

Neturei Karta Reshoyim flew to Iran when Ahmadinejad held a “Holocaust Denial Conference”, where one of the main Reshonim in this group stood up – Mr Achmed (Yisroel David) Weiss and literally hugged and kissed the Iranian Hitler. You can consider these animals nothing less than holocaust deniers.

At another meting of terrorists, Mr. Weiss told Ahmadinejad that he was “a light to the nations”, and that he was “exemplary” in his recognition of what Zionism really is and his warmth for Judaism. [SEE VIDEO BELOW]

They have met with Iran’s Foreign Minister, to thank the world’s largest sponsor of Terror for “friendship” with Jews worldwide.

They met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan just days after he called Israel a “terror and apartheid state”.

They have visited the U.S. Capital to show their unwavering support for anti-Semite Rep. Ilhan Omar and her “courageous stance” against Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)