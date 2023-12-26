MUST WATCH: Rabbi YY Jacobson Calls Neturei Karta Iranian Agents, “I Don’t Think They’re Jews K’Halacha”

Rabbi YY Jacobson in a recent address echoed a sentiment and perspective long espoused by YWN, saying that the repulsive members of Neturei Karta cannot be considered Jewish.
“Neturei Karta are just paid agents by Iran. That’s it. Iran pays them off, they pay tuition from Iran. It’s fine, it works for them. Don’t take them so seriously,” Rabbi Jacobson said.
“I don’t think they’re Jews. I doubt they’re really Jewish k’halacha – I doubt they’re Jewish,” he continued. “I can’t say for sure – ich bin nisht der Berditchever – I can’t open a Chumash and tell you they’re not Jewish – but I’ll be surprised [if they are]. Something is off over there.”
“It’s like somebody marching with Hitler,” he continued. “And there’s also Jews that don’t look like Neturei Karta but they speak the same way. There’s something very, very off with them also. Either they’re very sick or they’re still traumatized from the Holocaust – they think maybe we deserve it… There are some Jews who are very, very sick. You have to have compassion for them, but you can’t tolerate their views because they’re lethal, they’re poison, it’s pikuach nefesh.”
YWN has been reporting on these terrorists for many years. usually, YWN receives a heathy dose of “it’s lashon Hara”, while other’s say “don’t give them a platform”. But we feel overwise, and won’t stop.
Since the Simchas Torah massacre, these animals have been attending the most violent and horrifying anti-Jewish and pro-Hamas rallies, where the calls for the death’s of jews have been chanted by thousands of people – including Neturei Karta. There are hundreds of videos available on social media of them chanting “intifada, intifada, long live the intifada”, as well as openly calling for the genocide of millions of Jews living in Israel. They are openly Michalel Shabbos every single Shabbos, as they attend pro-Hamas rallies.
This group has dressed in Chasidic garb and openly supported terrorists (literallty) for many years. In fact, just weeks before the Simchas Torah massacre, the group met with the “Butcher of Tehran,” Ibrahim Raisi, at the United Nations. Before that, a delegation from the Palestinian Neturei Karta group met with former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad multiple times.
Neturei Karta Reshoyim flew to Iran when Ahmadinejad held a “Holocaust Denial Conference”, where one of the main Reshonim in this group stood up – Mr Achmed (Yisroel David) Weiss and literally hugged and kissed the Iranian Hitler. You can consider these animals nothing less than holocaust deniers.
At another meting of terrorists, Mr. Weiss told Ahmadinejad that he was “a light to the nations”, and that he was “exemplary” in his recognition of what Zionism really is and his warmth for Judaism. [SEE VIDEO BELOW]
They have met with Iran’s Foreign Minister, to thank the world’s largest sponsor of Terror for “friendship” with Jews worldwide.
They met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan just days after he called Israel a “terror and apartheid state”.
They have visited the U.S. Capital to show their unwavering support for anti-Semite Rep. Ilhan Omar and her “courageous stance” against Israel.
Not to defend NK in the SLIGHTEST, but what does YWN mean when you write: “They are openly Michalel Shabbos every single Shabbos, as they attend pro-Hamas rallies.” Where’s the chillul shabbos?
Also in the video the NK representative states they call for the ‘PEACEFUL Dismantling of the State of Israel’.
How does this fit with your description of NK?
Is this the Jacobson who publishes the Algameiner?
Even if they are Jews, people should consider them as Mumzerim and forbid anybody to marry them. Their Chilul Hashem is unforgivable and in my opinion Chayiv Missah B’dei Shemiyim!!!!
Where do they live? They belong living with their kind… keep them in Iran and Palestine.
Flat earth society.
No defense for their sick actions . .
But since when is every comedian a Halachik authority? Especially a Chaba”d Zionist agent!
לכאורה they have a דין of a רודף?
I am not an authority, but couldn’t we make the assumption that the picture is on Shabbos, since they are wearing their Shabbos garb to a march so they can be seen right at front for the professional photo opportunity?
Reb Yaakov said essentially the same when they, or their predecessors, demonstrated in support of Yassir Arafat when he came to the UN. He said a Yisroel kasher, no matter what his hashkafos, could not appear in support of a man with Jewish blood on his hands, and there must be a psul yichus in their background. Psulei yichus, by their very nature, are indelible. Teshuva can cleanse a dirty garment, but it can not repair it if it is shredded.
Rav Jacobson didn’t limit his remarks to NK. He also included jews “who don’t look like Neturei Karta but speak the same way”. He’s saying that anybody, frum or frei, who advocates in favor of the Palestinian side is suspect about his Jewishness.
haha YY Jacobson who are you? not the gadol hador thats for sure. If only you’d speak so passionately against kofrim and atheist Jews then I hear…now you are just a hypocrite. Some NK are meshuguyim, some NK, especially the ones that live in Yerushalayim have choshuve talmidei chachomim in their ranks…
again, don’t fall for the chabad hypocrisy of loving atheist Jews who are married to goytas if they come to your chabad house once a year, but hating a misguided group of frum Jews
Neturei Karta 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻
Yanky1998
Who are u to say this
@yanky1998 I’ll take an atheist Jew who is married to a goya any day over “choshuve talmidei chachomim” that parade with our tormenters and killers.
You’re just as morally depraved as the NK scum.
Yanky1998, I think the unique issue of NK is putting Jews in physical danger.
Regarding Yiddishkeit in general, we have the idea of תינוק שנשבה etc. (as the Chazon Ish writes about the so called “apikorsim” in our times יורה דעה סי’ ב סט”ז).
However, when it comes to protecting Jewish lives, I never heard of saying, “Don’t fight with the dangerous attacker, he’s a תינוק שנשבה”…
Especially a MOVEMENT that publicly works to put Jewish lives in danger and publicly embrace שונאי ישראל in the name of all religious Jews may deserve no mercy (especially since it can be seen by the world as validation).
Talking about Chabad: While the Rebbe focused on loving every Jew, even those “who are married to goytas” as you wrote (though nothing to do with if they come to your Chabad House or not) – it’s important to point out that the Rebbe railed passionately and publicly against the Israeli government and reform movement when it came to issues of Jewish survival spiritually (מיהו יהודי) or physically (שלימות הארץ).
P.S. I’m not necessarily supporting Rabbi YY’s actual statements about the Jewish status of NK, rather pointing out the difference between them and other uneducated Jews.
I will also point out that while this clip quite dramatic, it is an excerpt of a very important video on the Torah view of the matzav in Eretz Yisroel which I encourage everyone to watch. Google:
Jacobson – The Tragic Mistakes Made by Israeli Leaders Leading to the October 7th Massacre