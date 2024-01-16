Europe Preparing For Putin To Start World War 3, Leaked Documents Show





European nations are on high alert for a possible expansion of Russia’s military actions beyond Ukraine, according to leaked documents published by the German newspaper BILD. The classified information, reportedly obtained from the German Ministry of Defense, indicates preparations for a Russian “hybrid” attack in Eastern Europe.

The documents outline several alarming potential scenarios, with one named “Alliance Defense 2025” set to begin as early as February. This scenario predicts Russia mobilizing an additional 200,000 soldiers, spurred by a reduction in Western financial support for Ukraine, leading to a major offensive against Ukrainian forces in the spring.

The scenario further describes possible Russian aggression in the Baltic States starting in July, involving severe cyberattacks and efforts to incite unrest among Russian nationals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. By September, these tensions could escalate, leading Russia to initiate “Zapad 2024,” a large-scale military exercise with about 50,000 troops in western Russia and Belarus. The strategy may include moving troops and mid-range missiles to Kaliningrad, a small Russian territory situated between Lithuania and Poland, both NATO members.

The documents suggest that Russia might use propaganda to warn of an imminent NATO attack, aiming to capture the Suwalki Gap, a strategic Polish-Lithuanian corridor between Belarus and Kaliningrad. By December, Russia could exploit the post-U.S. presidential election transition period, fabricating “border conflicts” or “riots with numerous deaths” to provoke violence in the Suwalki Gap and create instability, as reported by BILD.

In a potential climax by January 2025, following a UN Security Council meeting, Russia might accuse Western allies of conspiring against Putin’s regime, thereby justifying the mobilization of troops to Belarus and the Baltics by March 2025. The leaked document also mentions the deployment of 30,000 German troops for defense against an estimated 70,000 Russian forces in Belarus. By May 2025, NATO could implement “measures for credible deterrence,” potentially leading to direct combat between Western and Russian forces.

Despite these scenarios, Russian President Vladimir Putin and officials have consistently denied intentions to extend the conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders. However, the plans detailed in the BILD report, while hypothetical, are taken seriously by European allies, indicating heightened vigilance and preparedness.

Recently, Sweden’s Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin, at a “People and Defense” conference, acknowledged the possibility of war in Sweden, a sentiment echoed by the country’s military Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén, who emphasized the need for comprehensive societal preparedness.

The German Defense Ministry, while not commenting on specific scenarios, told BILD that considering various potential situations, even highly unlikely ones, is a standard part of military planning and training.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)