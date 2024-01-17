SHOCKER: Nikki Haley Is TIED With Donald Trump In New Hampshire, Poll Finds





A new poll indicates that Nikki Haley has surged into a neck-and-neck tie with Donald Trump in New Hampshire, with the American Research Group finding both candidates holding 40% of the likely Republican primary voters’ support in the Granite State

Meanwhile, the poll also found Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who exited the race on Monday night, with just 4% support. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who secured 1% in the poll, withdrew from the race on Tuesday.

The surprising survey was released just after after Trump’s landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses, where he secured 51% of the votes, with DeSantis and Haley trailing at 21% and 19%, respectively.

These New Hampshire poll figures has the potential to provide a significant boost to Haley’s campaign. The surging Haley has said that she will not participate in Thursday’s scheduled debate unless she faces Trump directly, leading the debate to be canceled.

“We’ve had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them. He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it,” Haley posted on X.

In response, DeSantis took to X to assert that Haley is avoiding a debate with him so as not to have to answer difficult questions.

“I won’t snub New Hampshire voters like both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, and plan to honor my commitments,” DeSantis said. “I look forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)