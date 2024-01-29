MAJOR IMPLICATIONS: Joe Manchin Renews Speculation He’ll Run For President Under Third Party

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has renewed speculation of a potential presidential run, telling CNN on Sunday: “I can absolutely see myself as president.”

Manchin, while acknowledging President Biden as a “good, decent man,” voiced concerns about the potential ramifications of a second Biden term, highlighting his worries about a White House dominated by a group of “far, far-left liberals.”

Manchin similarly expressed apprehension regarding the prospect of a Trump return to the White House, describing it as “very much concerning to every human being and every person who basically loves the country that we have, and the life that we have, and trying to have a future for our children and future generations.”

Manchin is reportedly interested in securing spots on state ballots through the centrist “No Labels” group. However, the group is currently grappling with internal turmoil, including the debate over whether to feature a Democrat or Republican at the top of their ticket.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)