TERROR IN ISRAEL: Stabbing Attack In Gush Etzion, Extensive Counterterrorism Ops In Shomron

A terrorist attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against IDF soldiers between Efrat and Tekoa in Gush Etzion on Monday morning.

The soldiers neutralized the terrorist and b’chasdei Hashem, no Israelis were injured in the incident.

A large number of IDF forces arrived at the area to investigate the incident.

Following the attack, the IDF spokesperson stated: “A terrorist armed with a knife attempted to stab IDF soldiers who were stationed in a military position near the Arab village of Tekoa in Gush Etzion. Soldiers from the Tavor Battalion engaged the assailant, firing at him and neutralizing the threat. There were no injuries to our forces.”

Overnight Sunday, IDF troops carried out extensive counterterrorism operations in refugee camps in Yehudah and Shomron, including Jenin, Chevron, and Shechem, and arrested wanted suspects.

During the operation in Jenin, IDF engineering vehicles uncovered explosives hidden under roads in an attempt to harm IDF soldiers.

IDF soldiers have arrested almost 3,000 Palestinians in Yehuda and Shomron for terror-related activities since October 7th, of whom 1,350 are linked to Hamas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)