Monsey Scoop is covering the massive Levaya of the Skverer Rebbetzin taking place at 8:00PM in New Square. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend. Updates are being posted in live time by our team on the ground, including more than a dozen photographers at the Levaya.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS

CLICK HERE TO JOIN A MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP GROUP