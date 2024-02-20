Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

UNITED STATES OF CHINA: Noncitizen Sworn into San Francisco’s Elections Commission


San Francisco has welcomed Kelly Wong, a noncitizen immigrant from Hong Kong, into its Elections Commission – despite her own inability to vote legally in the United States. Wong is now the first noncitizen to serve on the commission, following the city’s decision in 2020 to eliminate the citizenship requirement for city boards, commissions, and advisory bodies.

The ceremony, held at San Francisco City Hall, was presided over by Board of Supervisors president Aaron Peskin, who praised Wong’s dedication to immigrant rights and voter engagement.

Wong said: “There are always voices inside my head. Like, ‘You can’t do it. You’re not competent. You’re an immigrant. This is not your country.’ That’s not true. If I can do it, you can do it.”

“I’ve seen how language and cultural barriers prevent immigrants with limited English proficiency from fully exercising their right to vote,” Wong remarked.

Drawing from her personal experiences, Wong shared her struggles with navigating unfamiliar voting systems as a foreigner. “Even though I’m fluent in English, I still encounter challenges in navigating a new system, let alone participating in political conversation and activities,” she said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NO BREAK FROM HATE: As War Rages In Gaza, Yair Lapid Still Focused On Attacking Charedim

Joe Biden’s Great-Great-Grandfather Was Pardoned By Abraham Lincoln After Attempted Murder Charge, Documents Reveal

KEIN YIRBU: Hamas Official Admits At Least 6,000 Terrorists Have Been Killed By IDF In Gaza

Israel’s Hostages Coordinator: “Rafah Must Be Next, Most Hostages Are Being Held There”

WATCH: Israeli FM To Brazilian Amb. At Yad Vashem: “Tell Pres. Lula He’s A Persona Non Grata In Israel”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network