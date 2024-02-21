NOT PULLING YOUR LEG: NYPD Finds Human Leg Along Subway Tracks In The Bronx

Items get lost all the time on New York City’s subway tracks, but those items are usually not human legs.

The NYPD is conducting an investigation after a human leg was found abandoned on a subway track, triggering a wave of questions about its origins and the circumstances leading to its loss. The discovery was made around 1 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Concourse neighborhood of the Bronx, between 167th Street and 170th Street along the 4 train line.

Following the grim find, service on the 4 train was temporarily suspended to allow for police investigation but was resumed later on Saturday afternoon.

Details about the leg, including whether it belonged to a male or female or the age of the individual, remain undisclosed at this time. The case has been handed over to the medical examiner’s office in New York, where experts are examining the leg in hopes of uncovering more information and possibly solving the unsettling mystery.

The New York City subway system is no stranger to lost items. Every month, a vast array of objects is reported missing, ranging from everyday items like funeral urns, welder’s masks, and blenders to the profoundly unusual – though again, usually not human legs.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)