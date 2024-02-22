WHO WILL IT BE? Trump Reveals His VP Shortlist: Here’s Who Is On It

At a Fox News town hall event in South Carolina, former President Donald Trump revealed a diverse list of potential running mates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The list, unveiled during the event hosted by Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” program, includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who has since declared herself an independent.

Trump’s acknowledgment of these figures as being on his shortlist came during a conversation where Ingraham queried if they were considered potential vice presidential candidates. Trump responded affirmatively, praising the group’s credentials. “They are,” Trump said. “Honestly, all of those people are good. They’re all good, they’re all solid.”

The announcement comes amidst a backdrop of political dynamics where alliances and rivalries within the GOP have been closely watched. For instance, the relationship between Trump and DeSantis has been a subject of speculation, given their previous exchanges and DeSantis’s recent suspension of his campaign, followed by an endorsement of Trump. Despite not appearing alongside Trump in recent campaign activities, DeSantis’s political maneuvers continue to draw attention.

Ramaswamy, another figure mentioned, has openly supported Trump’s “America First” agenda and has appeared with Trump since endorsing him after dropping out of the presidential race. Similarly, Senator Tim Scott, who has also endorsed Trump following his own campaign suspension, has been actively campaigning with the former president, highlighting his support within the GOP.

Trump specifically highlighted Scott’s advocacy, sharing an anecdote about their interaction, “He’s been such a great advocate. I have to say this in a very positive way, Tim Scott, he has been much better for me than he was for himself.”

The inclusion of Noem and Donalds, both known for their staunch support of Trump, along with Gabbard, a former Democrat who has gained favor among conservatives, underscores Trump’s strategy of embracing a broad spectrum of support. Gabbard’s shift from her Democratic roots to becoming an independent critic of her former party also aligns with the kind of cross-party appeal Trump has occasionally sought.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)