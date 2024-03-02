Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ANTISEMITIC ATTACK: Muslim Shouting “Death To Jews!” Stabs Orthodox Jew In Switzerland


A Muslim man stabbed and severely wounded a member of the Orthodox Jewish community in Zurich, Switzerland, on Motzei Shabbos.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker shouted “Death to Jews!” before stabbing the victim near a synagogue around 10:00 pm local time. Rescue forces arrived quickly and transported the injured person to the hospital, while the assailant was arrested by the police.

The Jewish community gathered to recite Tehillim for the victim on Motzei Shabbos for the recovery of the victim.

The name for Tehillim is Meir Tzvi ben Sarah.

