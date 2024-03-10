Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim Opens Migrant Shelter In Queens

If you see Hispanics “klerring a Rashba” in New York City over the coming weeks, don’t be surprised. Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim in Queens has opened a city-funded shelter for migrants, where it will be providing them shelter and food until New York City can figure out what to do with them. The migrants will not be in – or even near – the yeshiva itself. The administration of the Yeshiva says the migrants are simply being housed in a building in Maspeth, Queens, that the yeshiva owns.

The move is part of a broader attempt by Mayor Eric Adams to have religious institutions to open their doors to migrants in exchange for potentially tens of thousands of dollars a month.

The shelter at Chofetz Chaim is the fifth migrant shelter opened at a religious institution in New York City and will house 15 male adults, according to the NY Post.

The city administration aims to alleviate the burden of housing nearly 65,000 migrants, currently in city care, by partnering with faith-based organizations. This move is expected to reduce costs, which are estimated to reach $10 billion in the next fiscal year.

The city plans to provide funding of up to $54,000 per month to religious centers that open their doors to migrants during the day, and up to $35,500 per month or $65 per person per night for overnight shelters. The funding will cover operating costs such as janitorial services, security background checks, laundry, and meals.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)