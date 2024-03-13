Poll Shows Israelis Prefer Trump Over Biden, Gantz Over Netanyahu

A poll conducted by Channel 12 has revealed that 44% of respondents would prefer to see former US President Donald Trump return to the White House in 2025, compared to just 30% who would prefer current President Joe Biden be elected for a second term. An additional 26% said they didn’t know which of the two men they would rather see elected.

The poll also delved into Israel’s own political landscape, finding that if elections were held today, Minister Benny Gantz’s National Unity party would receive 35 seats, making it the largest party in the Knesset by a considerable margin. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party would gain one seat compared to the previous survey, leaving it with 19 seats. The governing coalition would receive 46 seats in total, falling short of the 61 necessary to form a government. The opposition, including Gantz’s party, would receive 74 seats.

When asked who they would prefer to see as Israel’s next prime minister, 41% of respondents said they would prefer Gantz, while 29% said they would prefer Netanyahu. Regarding the timing of Israel’s next elections, 64% of people believe that the country should hold early elections rather than wait until the end of the current government’s term in 2026.

The poll also touched on the ongoing war against Hamas, finding that 49% of people believe Israel should immediately establish a State Commission of Inquiry into the events surrounding the October 7 massacre, while 43% believe it should be established after the end of the war.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)