Survey: Americans’ Top Emotion Associated With Trump-Biden Rematch Is “Dread”

A survey conducted by YouGov and Yahoo News has found that the top emotion voters associate with the expected rematch between President Biden and former President Trump this November is “dread”. The poll found that 40% of respondents chose this most negative emotion, followed by exhaustion (29%) and depression (21%). Only 8% of respondents were happy about the rematch.

The survey also showed that a majority (53%) of Americans chose at least one of the three negative emotions, while just 40% chose at least one of the three positive emotions (optimism, excitement, and delight). However, Yahoo News noted that voters are starting to feel less negative about the rematch than they once were, with exhaustion falling by 5 points since September and optimism rising by 6 points.

Among Republican respondents, optimism was the top emotion, with 85% believing Trump has the best chance of winning. In contrast, 65% of Democratic respondents believe Biden will earn his second victory.

The survey was conducted among 1,482 voters from March 8-11 and has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

