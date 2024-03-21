WATCH: Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz Trolls GOP-Led Oversight Committee With Putin Mask

In a bizarre incident on Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz wore a mask resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin while walking through the halls of the Capitol. The stunt was aimed at the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee, which held a hearing examining President Joe Biden’s alleged abuse of public office and foreign business dealings.

Moskowitz sarcastically thanked Oversight Committee Chair James Comer for using Russian intelligence in the investigation process, saying, “I just came to thank James Comer for taking all of our intelligence and using it in the committee. Maybe he can come see all of the technology in our grocery stores.”

When asked if he thought his behavior was immature, Moskowitz ignored the question and walked into the staff and members-only wing of the committee room, removing the mask.

The incident is the latest in a series of clashes between Moskowitz and Comer, with Moskowitz previously insisting that Biden and his son have not committed any wrongdoing in their foreign business dealings, despite evidence to the contrary. Comer has also referred to Moskowitz as a “smurf” during a previous hearing.

The Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday also featured testimony from Hunter Biden’s former business associates, who were invited to testify alongside the president’s son. Biden declined the invitation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)