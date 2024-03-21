THE KIDS ARE NOT ALRIGHT: Teen Threatens To Shoot US Senator And “Cut You Into Pieces” If TikTok Is Banned

Senator Thom Tillis shared a chilling voicemail message on Wednesday that he received from an upset TikTok user who threatened to find and shoot him if TikTok is banned in the United States. The user, who sounds like a teenage girl, also threatened to cut Tillis into pieces.

“If you ban TikTok, I will find you and shoot you. That’s people’s job and that’s my only entertainment. And people make money off there too, you know. I’m trying to get rich like that. Anyways, I’ll shoot you and find you and cut you into pieces,” the girl can be heard saying.

Tillis blamed TikTok for the message, suggesting that the company’s lobbying efforts against legislation aimed at the app had incited violence. “TikTok’s misinformation campaign is pushing people to call their members of Congress, and callers like this who communicate threats against elected officials could be committing a federal crime,” Tillis said. “The Communist-Chinese-aligned company is proving just how dangerous their current ownership is.”

Tillis told Fox News that his office has been receiving threatening messages while TikTok has been debated by lawmakers. “We have let a lot of kids off the hook, but I had a kid just recently say I’m going to hunt you down and shoot you and cut you into little pieces,” he said. “She sounds like she was about 16 years old or younger.”

