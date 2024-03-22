HARROWING: Suspect Arrested After Attempted Kidnapping Of Jewish Girl In Lakewood

A suspect was arrested in Toms River in the wee hours of Friday morning following a police chase resulting from the attempted abduction of a Jewish teenager several hours prior, Lakewood Alerts reported.

The harrowing incident began at around 7:30 PM Thursday evening, when Lakewood Police and Shomrim were called to Forest Park Circle off Pine Street in Lakewood for reports of an attempted kidnapping.

The caller and witnesses reported that a black or Hispanic man had approached a teenage Jewish girl and attempted to force her into a white SUV. The victim managed to escape, forcing the suspect to flee.

Shortly thereafter, a second similar incident was reported in an unspecified nearby town, Lakewood Police said.

Police, Shomrim and other law enforcement agencies combed through footage and leads, ultimately identifying the offending vehicle, and a manhunt was launched.

Several hours later, the white SUV in question was spotted by police officers, who gave chase. The suspect fled, but eventually crashed at the corner of Route 70 and Whitesville Road in Toms River. He then attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)